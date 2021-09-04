Tesla crash victim's autopsy shows alcohol above legal limit

The Tesla owner killed along with a friend last spring in a fiery crash outside Houston had almost twice his state’s legal limit of alcohol in his system, an autopsy report first obtained by Bloomberg News shows.
The gruesome deaths of anesthesiologist William Varner, 59, and Everette Talbot, 69, in the wealthy neighborhood of The Woodlands on April 17 drew widespread attention because first responders found the driver’s seat was unoccupied.
Initial comments from local police said that “no one” was driving, which generated news headlines about a “driverless” Tesla and speculation on whether the Autopilot driver-assistance system on Varner’s car was engaged at the time of the crash. Tesla shares fell the next trading day and two federal agencies -- the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board -- launched probes.
The owner’s alcohol level at the time of the crash adds complexity to a case that has riveted Tesla owners, industry executives and safety advocates alike. Police and autopsy reports obtained by Bloomberg provide new details about the crash while doing little to solve its most enduring mystery: How Varner -- whose home security camera showed him entering the car’s driver seat -- was found minutes later in the left rear passenger seat of the burning Model S.
The two men were discussing the vehicle and its “self-driving ability” before taking the Model S for a short, high-speed drive that ended in flames, according to the police report obtained from the Harris County Constable’s Office via a public-records act request. Blunt-force trauma and thermal injuries were cited as the cause of both deaths, according to autopsy results obtained from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Smoke inhalation also is cited as a cause of death in Varner’s autopsy.