Tesla crash that killed pedestrian in N.Y. probed by NHTSA

Crash took place July 26 on the Long Island Expressway

DAVID SHEPARDSON
Reuters
BLOOMBERG

WASHINGTON -- U.S. auto safety regulators on Friday disclosed they are investigating a July 26 fatal crash in New York involving a Tesla that may have been using an advanced driver assistance system.

In July, several media outlets reported a 52-year-old man fixing a flat tire on the Long Island Expressway in New York was killed when he was struck by a Tesla.

An agency spokeswoman told Reuters Friday the agency was aware of the "July 26 incident involving a Tesla vehicle on the Long Island Expressway in New York, and has launched a Special Crash Investigation team to investigate the crash."

The agency's probe into the New York crash has not been previously reported.

Letter
to the
Editor

