Tesla can’t use Autopilot ads in Germany, court says

Tesla’s ads for its Autopilot driver-assistance system were rebuffed by a German court, which said the carmaker misled consumers.



The Munich Regional Court on Tuesday ruled that the automaker can no longer use the ads in Germany because they improperly claimed the vehicles have “full potential for autonomous driving.”



The judges also said Tesla wrongly promoted that its cars would be able to self-navigate in cities by the end of 2019.



“Using the term 'Autopilot' and other phrases suggest the cars were technically able to drive completely autonomously,” the court said in an emailed statement. “Additionally, it is claimed that would be legal in Germany, which isn’t the case.”



Representatives for Tesla didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The carmaker can appeal the ruling. CEO Elon Musk quibbled with the determination Tuesday on Twitter, writing that Autopilot was named after a term used in aviation to refer to systems that aid but don’t replace pilots.