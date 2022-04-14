Tesla adds more U.S. vehicles to prior recall over pedestrian warning sounds

In a new recall report submitted April 12 to NHTSA, Tesla said the recall now covers more than 594,700 2020-22 Model S, Model X and Model Y vehicles and certain 2017-22 Model 3 vehicles built or retrofitted with the pedestrian warning system.

The latest recall, which supersedes the prior one, includes certain 2022 Model S, X, Y and 3 vehicles that are configured with its Summon or Smart Summon function and were manufactured before a production change went into effect on March 31, according to the recall report.

Tesla previously issued an over-the-air software update to disable the use of the Boombox function when the vehicle is in drive, neutral or reverse. Vehicles that received that update and are configured without Summon or Smart Summon are not affected by the expanded recall.

Tesla vehicle owners may choose to purchase or subscribe to use Summon or Smart Summon, however. "As a precautionary measure, Tesla will also deploy to these vehicles the same firmware update that will disable Boombox functionality while using Summon or Smart Summon if those functionalities are later enabled," the report said.

Tesla said it is not aware of any crashes, injuries or fatalities related to the recall.

Tesla stores and service centers were notified starting Wednesday. Owners will be notified starting June 6.