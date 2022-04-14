Tesla adds more U.S. vehicles to prior recall over pedestrian warning sounds

WASHINGTON — Tesla Inc. is adding more U.S. vehicles to a prior recall because of an issue that may cause the pedestrian warning system sounds to be obscured, increasing the risk of a crash.
The electric vehicle maker in February recalled nearly 579,000 Tesla Model S, X and Y vehicles from the 2020-22 model years and Model 3 vehicles from the 2017-22 model years for failing to comply with a Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard on minimum sound requirements for hybrids and EVs.
NHTSA said Tesla's "Boombox function" allows sounds to be played through an external speaker while the vehicle is in motion, potentially obscuring the warning sound that alerts pedestrians to an approaching vehicle. Boombox allows the driver to play a preset or custom sound through the pedestrian warning system's external speaker when the vehicle is parked or in motion, including if using Summon or Smart Summon — a feature still in beta-testing that allows the vehicle owner to "summon" their vehicles from a parking spot to the owner's location.