Tesla adds more U.S. vehicles to prior recall over pedestrian warning risk sounds

WASHINGTON — Tesla Inc . is adding more U.S. vehicles to a prior recall because of an issue that may cause the pedestrian warning system sounds to be obscured, increasing the risk of a crash.

The electric vehicle maker in February recalled nearly 579,000 Tesla Model S, X and Y vehicles from the 2020-22 model years and Model 3 vehicles from the 2017-22 model years for failing to comply with a Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard on minimum sound requirements for hybrids and EVs.

NHTSA said Tesla's "Boombox function" allows sounds to be played through an external speaker while the vehicle is in motion, potentially obscuring the warning sound that alerts pedestrians to an approaching vehicle. Boombox allows the driver to play a preset or custom sound through the pedestrian warning system's external speaker when the vehicle is parked or in motion, including if using Summon or Smart Summon — a feature still in beta-testing that allows the vehicle owner to "summon" their vehicles from a parking spot to the owner's location.

In a new recall report submitted April 12 to NHTSA, Tesla said the recall now covers more than 594,700 2020-22 Model S, Model X and Model Y vehicles and certain 2017-22 Model 3 vehicles built or retrofitted with the pedestrian warning system.

The latest recall, which supersedes the prior one, includes certain 2022 Model S, X, Y and 3 vehicles that are configured with its Summon or Smart Summon function and were manufactured before a production change went into effect on March 31, according to the recall report.

Tesla previously issued an over-the-air software update to disable the use of the Boombox function when the vehicle is in drive, neutral or reverse. Vehicles that received that update and are configured without Summon or Smart Summon are not affected by the expanded recall.

Tesla vehicle owners may choose to purchase or subscribe to use Summon or Smart Summon, however. "As a precautionary measure, Tesla will also deploy to these vehicles the same firmware update that will disable Boombox functionality while using Summon or Smart Summon if those functionalities are later enabled," the report said.

Tesla said it is not aware of any crashes, injuries or fatalities related to the recall.

Tesla stores and service centers were notified starting Wednesday. Owners will be notified starting June 6.