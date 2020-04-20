Super Bowl star Hyundai Sonata recalled for ‘Smaht Pahk' glitch

Hyundai Motor America is recalling nearly 12,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of unintended movement of unoccupied cars with the Remote Smart Parking Assist technology.

The vehicles are 2020 Hyundai Sonata and Nexo sedans, according to a NHTSA document . The Nexo is Hyundai's fuel cell vehicle sold only in California.

The recalled vehicles have a programming error in the parking assist controller software causing cars to move, increasing the risk of crash and injury to bystanders.

No crashes or injuries have been reported.