Subaru recalls more than 800,000 late-model Imprezas, Crosstreks and Foresters

Subaru has issued a pair of recalls affecting more than 800,000 late-model vehicles in the U.S. to repair problems relating to engine control modules and rear stabilizer brackets.

The first recall involves the 2017-19 Impreza and 2018-19 Crosstrek to check and potentially update the programming of the vehicles' engine control modules and replace their ignition coils, which could degrade over time, the automaker said. The recall involves an estimated 466,205 vehicles, Subaru of America said.

Subaru is also recalling approximately 405,000 2019 Forester and Crosstrek models to examine and re-torque the bolts on those vehicles' rear stabilizer bar, which can become loose over time, the automaker said.

In both instances, Subaru said it has received no reports of accidents or injuries.

The automaker will mail notifications to vehicle owners within 60 days, the company said.