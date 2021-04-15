Subaru recalls more than 800,000 late-model Imprezas, Crosstreks and Foresters

Subaru said it has received no reports of accidents or injuries

Subaru has issued a pair of recalls affecting more than 800,000 late-model vehicles in the U.S. to repair problems relating to engine control modules and rear stabilizer brackets.

The first recall involves the 2017-19 Impreza and 2018-19 Crosstrek to check and potentially update the programming of the vehicles' engine control modules and replace their ignition coils, which could degrade over time, the automaker said. The recall involves an estimated 466,205 vehicles, Subaru of America said.

Subaru is also recalling approximately 405,000 2019 Forester and Crosstrek models to examine and re-torque the bolts on those vehicles' rear stabilizer bar, which can become loose over time, the automaker said.

In both instances, Subaru said it has received no reports of accidents or injuries.

The automaker will mail notifications to vehicle owners within 60 days, the company said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Toyota recalls about 279,000 Venza crossovers for airbag deployment issues
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Toyota recalls about 279,000 Venza crossovers for airbag deployment issues
Toyota recalls about 279,000 Venza crossovers for airbag deployment issues
U.S. investigating potential airbag flaw in 749,312 GM vehicles
U.S. investigating potential airbag flaw in 749,312 GM vehicles
Some early Ford Mustang Mach-E owners suffer dead batteries
Some early Ford Mustang Mach-E owners suffer dead batteries
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-12-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive