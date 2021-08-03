Subara recalls 165,026 vehicles for potential fuel pump defect

Subaru of America is recalling a potential 165,026 vehicles for a potential fuel pump defect that could cause an engine stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

There have been no accidents or injuries and Subaru will contact affected customers, according to Jessica Tullman of Subaru product communication.

The recall, issued July 29 , includes certain 2019-2020 Ascent, 2018 Forester, 2018-2020 Impreza, Legacy, Outback, 2018-2019 BRZ, WRX, and Toyota 86 vehicles.

The affected vehicles may have a low-pressure fuel pump that may include an impeller manufactured with a lower density.

Dealers will replace the low-pressure fuel pump in the vehicles free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Sept. 13.