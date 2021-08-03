Subara recalls 165,026 vehicles for potential fuel pump defect

The defect could cause an engine stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash.

WENDY GUZMAN

Subaru of America is recalling a potential 165,026 vehicles for a potential fuel pump defect that could cause an engine stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

There have been no accidents or injuries and Subaru will contact affected customers, according to Jessica Tullman of Subaru product communication.

The recall, issued July 29, includes certain 2019-2020 Ascent, 2018 Forester, 2018-2020 Impreza, Legacy, Outback, 2018-2019 BRZ, WRX, and Toyota 86 vehicles.

The affected vehicles may have a low-pressure fuel pump that may include an impeller manufactured with a lower density.

Dealers will replace the low-pressure fuel pump in the vehicles free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Sept. 13.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Drunken-driver detectors part of package of safety measures in infrastructure bill
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
U.S. Capitol
Drunken-driver detectors part of package of safety measures in infrastructure bill
GM Masks
U.S. automakers reinstate mask mandates at all plants effective Wednesday
Capitol
U.S. Senate bill seeks to require vehicle tech that prevents drunken driving
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-2-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive