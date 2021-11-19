Stellantis sets vaccine mandate for U.S. salaried employees

Those who don't comply by Jan. 5 will be put on a 30-day unpaid leave and could be subject to termination thereafter.

Stellantis is requiring all of its salaried, nonunion U.S. workers to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Jan. 5.

Those who don't comply will be put on a 30-day unpaid leave of absence and could be subject to termination thereafter, the company said.

Around 80 percent of the automaker's U.S. salaried workforce has reported that they're already fully vaccinated. Stellantis joins Ford Motor Co. and Mercedes-Benz USA as automakers that are mandating vaccinations for salaried personnel.

The move comes as Stellantis prepares for a phased reopening in 2022.

"Stellantis is now requiring all U.S. salaried non-represented employees to report and submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status by December 4, 2021, and receive their final dose by January 5, 2022," the company said in a statement.

"This action also will ensure alignment with the federal [emergency temporary standard] if it is implemented."

