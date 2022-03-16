Stellantis recalls 370,000 Ram, Dodge vehicles; Ford recalls 150,000 F-150s

Stellantis is recalling 370,437 Ram and Dodge vehicles in the U.S. because of an issue with the electronic stability control warning light that can increase the risk of a crash.

The recall includes 2021-22 Dodge Durango SUVs, 2019-22 Ram 2500 pickups and 2019-22 Ram 3500 Chassis Cab trucks with a gross vehicle weight rating below 10,000 pounds, NHTSA said Thursday.

Stellantis said it was made aware by a supplier of an issue that causes the warning light to not activate if the system loses its throttle reduction capability. Although the defect does not disable electronic stability control, it can cause drivers to be unaware that their cars need servicing.

The company said it was unaware of any related injuries or crashes.

Owners will receive notification letters at the end of April and can bring their vehicles to dealerships to update the software.

The recall also affects 29,924 vehicles in Canada, 1,029 in Mexico and 7,986 outside North America, Stellantis said.

Ford recall



Ford Motor Co. is recalling 157,306 F-150 pickups from the 2021 model year because of inoperative windshield wiper motors that can cause the wiper to fail, NHTSA said Friday.

There are no known accidents or injuries associated with the defect.

Affected owners are expected to receive a letter April 18 notifying them of the issue. They can bring their vehicles to dealerships to replace the motor.