Spending deal does not extend EV tax credit

WASHINGTON -- Congress declined to extend a $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles in a federal spending deal negotiated by House and Senate leaders.

General Motors and Tesla Inc have been pushing for more than a year for extension of the credit, which phases out once an automaker hits 200,000 vehicles sold, and many lawmakers had been pushing to include the extension. The tax credit is aimed at defraying the cost of electric vehicles that are more expensive than similarly sized internal combustion engine vehicles.

Both GM and Tesla have already hit 200,000 EV sales. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat who authored a proposal to extend the credit, said Monday the EV proposal faced significant opposition from the White House, according to her office.

Tesla's credit fell to $1,875 in July and will be zero after Dec. 31. GM's credit fell to $1,875 on Oct. 1 will be zero after March 31.

Stabenow proposed in April granting each automaker a $7,000 tax credit for an additional 400,000 vehicles on top of the existing 200,000 vehicles eligible for $7,500 tax credits. A separate bill in the U.S. House proposed a smaller credit for used EVs.

The tax break has been credited with helping to launch the electric vehicle market, but it has long been in the cross-hairs of Republicans who dismiss it as welfare for wealthy liberals. President Donald Trump has repeatedly proposed ending the credit in his budget requests, and House Republicans unsuccessfully sought to eliminate it in 2017.

Bloomberg contributed to this report.