South Korea launches safety probe into Tesla vehicles

JOYCE LEE and HYUNJOO JIN
Reuters
Tesla hood logo
Reuters

SEOUL -- South Korea said it is investigating suspected safety issues with vehicles made by Tesla Inc., which competes strongly with Hyundai Motor Co. in the country's electric vehicle market.

Braking and steering systems including the Autopilot function are part of the investigation, a transport ministry official said Wednesday.

The ministry declined to elaborate but South Korean media said Tesla's Model 3 was under investigation, and the probe might take anywhere from six months to a year.

Tesla would cooperate with the investigation, an official at its South Korean unit said.

In the  U.S. the National Transportation Safety Board last year cited driver errors and Tesla’s Autopilot design as the probable cause of a January 2018 crash of a Model S in California.

In South Korea, Tesla had its best month in June with its Model 3 beating Hyundai’s Kona EV, as well as premium models from BMW and Audi.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Inspector general to review U.S. EPA vehicle emissions rewrite
Inspector general to review U.S. EPA vehicle emissions rewrite
New York to invest $750 million to expand EV infrastructure
New York to invest $750 million to expand EV infrastructure
Automakers race to the next level of driver-assist features
Automakers race to the next level of driver-assist features
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-27-2020
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-15-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters