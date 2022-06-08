Soaring U.S. traffic deaths will be subject of 'exceptionally timely' House hearing

WASHINGTON -- A U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee on Wednesday is holding a hearing on soaring American traffic deaths and efforts to build safer roads.

Last year, traffic deaths jumped 10.5 percent to 42,915 marking the highest number killed on U.S. roads in a single-year since 2005.

U.S. Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton , D-D.C., the Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee chair holding the hearing, called the hearing "exceptionally timely."

The preliminary yearly increase reported is the highest since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began using its traffic fatality tracking system in 1975.

Congress, as part of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill in 2021, approved $5 billion for local governments to improve roadway safety.

The subcommittee will hear witnesses from the National League of Cities, the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials (AASHTO), the Washington Area Bicycle Association and the American Traffic Safety Services Association.