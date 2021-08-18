Senators urge FTC to probe Tesla over self-driving claims

Editor's note: A previous version of this story included an incorrect price for Tesla's Full Self Driving.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two U.S. senators on Wednesday pressed the Federal Trade Commission to probe Tesla, saying the company has misled consumers and endangered the public by marketing its driving automation systems as fully self-driving.
"Tesla and (CEO) Mr. (Elon) Musk’s repeated overstatements of their vehicle’s capabilities...put Tesla drivers -- and all of the traveling public -- at risk of serious injury or death," Senate Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey said in a letter to newly appointed FTC Chair Lina Khan.
"Tesla drivers listen to these claims and believe their vehicles are equipped to drive themselves – with potentially deadly consequences."