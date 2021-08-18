Senators urge FTC to probe Tesla over self-driving claims

Two senators say company has misled consumers and endangered the public by marketing its driving automation systems as fully self-driving.

Reuters
BLOOMBERG

NHTSA said in June that since 2016 it has opened 30 investigations into Tesla crashes in which the agency suspects advanced driver assistance systems were in use.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story included an incorrect price for Tesla's Full Self Driving.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two U.S. senators on Wednesday pressed the Federal Trade Commission to probe Tesla, saying the company has misled consumers and endangered the public by marketing its driving automation systems as fully self-driving.

"Tesla and (CEO) Mr. (Elon) Musk’s repeated overstatements of their vehicle’s capabilities...put Tesla drivers -- and all of the traveling public -- at risk of serious injury or death," Senate Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey said in a letter to newly appointed FTC Chair Lina Khan.

"Tesla drivers listen to these claims and believe their vehicles are equipped to drive themselves – with potentially deadly consequences."

Related Article
Tesla probe ushers in get-tough era at U.S. auto safety watchdog

The letter, which came after NHTSA opened a probe into Tesla's Autopilot on Monday, added to pressure on Tesla.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Autopilot is a standard feature for Tesla cars and enables the vehicles to maintain distance from cars in front. Tesla sells its advanced driver-assist features such as lane changing and automated parking under the name Full Self-Driving for $10,000, although the system does not make its vehicles fully autonomous.

Musk, who has nearly 60 million Twitter followers, uses the term FSD frequently, generally referring to the Tesla package of features. Musk has touted how safe the technology is and promised that its vehicles would soon drive themselves, only to miss his own deadlines.

NHTSA said in June that since 2016 it has opened 30 investigations into Tesla crashes in which the agency suspects advanced driver assistance systems were in use.

NHTSA in 2018 said in a letter to Tesla the company had made "misleading statements" about the safety of its Model 3 and had confused consumers. The agency referred the issue to the FTC to investigate whether Tesla’s statements constituted “unfair or deceptive acts or practices.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GM to replace all battery modules in recalled Chevy Bolts
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
2019 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle
GM to replace all battery modules in recalled Chevy Bolts
Tesla crash
Tesla probe ushers in get-tough era at U.S. auto safety watchdog
Tesla Autopilot screen
NHTSA opens safety probe into Tesla Autopilot crashes
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-16-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive