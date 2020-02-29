Safety tension boils over at hearing on Autopilot

As she did in a recent hearing examining Uber's fatal self-driving car crash, board member Jennifer Homendy reminded NHTSA of its core mission to safeguard the driving public, then scolded the agency for a Jan. 7 tweet that said it was "working to keep regulations reasonable" in an effort to keep cars affordable.

"Let me be clear," she said. "NHTSA's mission is not to sell cars."

The hearing felt as much a trial of NHTSA's competence as it did a crash summary. Shortly after her first comments, Homendy asked Robert Malloy, the NTSB's director of the Office of Highway Safety, a question: In his opinion, had NHTSA protected the safety of the driving public from unreasonable risks that stem from automated technology?

"No, I believe NHTSA has not taken the approach that is best for safety in this situation," Malloy said. "For my staff and myself, there's nothing more disappointing than investigating a crash, coming up with a good solution, and having no response from Tesla, and in NHTSA's case, 'No, we don't need to do that, and it's not happening.' "

He referenced a series of recommendations the NTSB made regarding driver-assist systems from its first Tesla-related investigation. Recommendations that have, thus far, not been acted upon by NHTSA.