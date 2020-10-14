Safety supplier Joyson probes test data 'inaccuracies' at former Takata plant in Japan

TOKYO -- Auto supplier Joyson Safety Systems said Wednesday it is investigating inaccuracies in the reporting of seat belt webbing test data at a Japanese factory acquired from bankrupt airbag maker Takata Corp. over two years ago.

"JSS is currently reviewing available and relevant data over a 20-year period on a test-by-test and product-by-product basis," global communications director Bryan Johnson said in a statement.

The inaccuracies were found in reporting from the factory in Hikone, Japan, which JSS bought from Takata in April 2018. Joyson said the inaccuracies arose before its acquisition of the plant.