Safety advocate raises questions about Toyota, Subaru valve spring recalls

The Center for Auto Safety is raising questions about the effectiveness of a valve spring recall issued late last year by Toyota Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp. after complaints emerged about engines knocking and stalling after recall work.

Subaru and Toyota announced in November a recall of 411,000 vehicles globally for a valve spring problem that could stall the engine. The recall affects 140,249 Subaru vehicles in the U.S., including Impreza, Crosstrek and BRZ vehicles built between January 2012 and October 2013.

Additionally, 80,000 Toyota and Scion vehicles built in 2012 and 2013 are covered by the recall, including 25,000 Scion FR-S models sold in the U.S.

Jason Levine, executive director of the Center for Auto Safety, called for NHTSA, the nation's top auto safety regulator, to investigate the matter.

He told Automotive News in an e-mail last week: "NHTSA needs to immediately review the ongoing recall remedy to determine where the repair is going wrong. Each of these manufacturers -- Toyota, Subaru, Scion -- should cease recall repairs and provide all vehicle owners who have received the repair a loaner until the problem is identified."