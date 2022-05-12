Rivian recalls 502 R1T pickups in which airbags might not deactivate for kids

WASHINGTON — Rivian Automotive Inc. is recalling a small number of R1T electric pickups because sensors in the front passenger seat might not deactivate the airbag when a child or child seat is present.

The recall covers 502 pickups from the 2022 model year that were produced Sept. 21, 2021, through April 12, 2022, and marks the first safety recall the electric vehicle startup has issued, according to NHTSA data.

In a recall report submitted Tuesday to the agency, Rivian said the occupant classification system for the front passenger seat was not properly calibrated, citing a defect during supplier manufacturing of the seat. As such, the affected vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of a Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard on occupant crash protection.

Hyundai Transys Michigan in Farmington Hills, Mich., is the seat supplier.

"The customer may be made aware of the status of the passenger restraint system by the illumination, or lack thereof, of the 'passenger airbag off' lamp in the lower corner of the center display," Rivian said in the report. "In some circumstances, the passenger seat belt notification may chime when the seat is empty."