Ram recalls 20,000 heavy-duty diesel trucks for fire risk

Stellantis is recalling more than 20,000 heavy-duty Ram diesel trucks globally over an issue that could cause an engine compartment fire.

The affected vehicles include 2021 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs equipped with a Cummins 6.7-liter turbodiesel engine. In the U.S., the recall covers about 19,200 vehicles. It also covers an additional 685 vehicles in Canada and 223 in certain markets outside of North America.

In a document filed with U.S. vehicle safety regulators, the automaker previously known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said the vehicles "may experience an engine compartment fire originating from an electrical short in the intake air heater relay, which can potentially lead to a vehicle fire" whether the ignition is on or off.

A Stellantis spokesperson confirmed that the company is aware of three non-customer vehicle fires. The automaker is unaware of any related injuries, accidents, warranty claims or customer complaints.

"Despite the minimal risk, the company advises customers whose vehicles were produced during a five-month period spanning August of last year and January of 2021 not to park their vehicles indoors," Stellantis said in a statement to Automotive News.

German company Eberspaecher Controls is the parts supplier, according to a NHTSA document.

The automaker is still developing a repair. Dealers and customers will be notified starting April 30.