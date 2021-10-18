Ram heavy-duty diesel trucks probed by NHTSA over fuel pump failures

NHTSA said it has received 22 complaints from vehicle owners and two field reports alleging stalls or loss of power.

STELLANTIS
2020 Ram 2500 heavy-duty truck

WASHINGTON — NHTSA has opened an investigation to assess potential safety issues in nearly 605,000 heavy-duty Ram diesel trucks from the 2019 and 2020 model years.

The agency's Office of Defects Investigation said it has received 22 complaints from vehicle owners and two field reports alleging incidents of stall or loss of power as a result of high-pressure fuel pump failures in Ram 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 heavy-duty trucks from those model years. The trucks are equipped with 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel engines.

Federal investigators found that most of the incident allegations occurred at speeds above 25 mph and resulted in "permanent disablement of the vehicle," according to a NHTSA document.

The investigation was opened Oct. 14 and made public Monday. As part of the investigation, NHTSA will assess the scope, frequency, root cause and potential safety-related consequences of the alleged defect.

FCA US, now part of Stellantis, issued a warranty notice to dealers in November 2019 about a campaign to "collect, monitor and correct quality issues" on certain 2018-20 model-year Ram trucks with the 6.7-liter Cummins engine, according to the NHTSA document. As a result of the campaign, high-pressure fuel pumps were collected and inspected by the automaker and pump supplier.

Related Article
Ram recalls 20,000 heavy-duty diesel trucks for fire risk

“We will, as always, cooperate fully with NHTSA's investigation, while continuing our own fact-finding in support of our customers,” Stellantis spokesman Eric Mayne said in a statement to Automotive News

The automaker did not disclose which parts supplier makes the fuel pumps.

Most NHTSA investigations start as preliminary evaluations, in which agency engineers request information from the manufacturer, including data on complaints, injuries and warranty claims. The manufacturer also can present its view regarding the alleged defect and may issue a recall.

After the evaluation, NHTSA will either close the investigation or move into the next phase. If a safety-related defect exists, according to NHTSA, the agency may send a "recall request" letter to the manufacturer.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tesla risks undermining Autopilot by updating without a recall
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Tesla Autopilot
Tesla risks undermining Autopilot by updating without a recall
LargeGenesisG80-MAIN_i.jpg
Top-rated headlights linked to lower nighttime crash rates, IIHS study finds
Tesla's Autopilot
NHTSA asks Tesla if it plans to issue recall after Autopilot update
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-18-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive