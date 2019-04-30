Ram engine supplier Cummins will probe emissions certifications

Cummins Inc., a key supplier of engines for Fiat Chrysler's Ram pickups, has started a review of how it certifies the emissions of engines it supplies to the carmaker.

Cummins will check certification and compliance processes for engines in the 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks after conversations with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board, the company said in a statement posted Monday .

“We are reviewing our certification process and it’s too early to tell what, if any actions, would or might be needed,” Jon Mills, a Cummins spokesman, said in an email.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it welcomed the review and said it would cooperate as necessary, adding the discussions are taking place between Cummins and other stakeholders.

The carmaker in January agreed to pay about $800 million in fines and costs to settle lawsuits brought by states, car owners and the U.S. Justice Department, which said earlier versions of the company’s diesel-powered pickups and SUVs violated clean-air rules. Last week, the Justice Department opened a criminal investigation into Ford Motor Co.’s emissions certification process, intensifying an issue the automaker disclosed two months ago.

Ford is at least the third major automaker to face a U.S. federal investigation over emissions in the span of a few years. Volkswagen Group paid a $4.3 billion penalty in 2017 after installing so-called defeat devices in its diesel engines to bypass emissions tests.

FCA debuted revamped versions of its heavy-duty Ram pickups at the Detroit auto show in January and started sales in the second quarter.

“We do not comment on ongoing investigations,” the EPA said, without specifying if the agency had started a formal probe of Cummins.