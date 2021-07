FRANKFURT -- Porsche must pay a fine of 40 million euros ($47 million) for breach of duty relating to its tax filings, German prosecutors said.

The company is paying that sum to the state of Baden Wuerttemberg, where it is based, and not appealing the fine, the prosecutors added.

"Therefore, the proceedings against Porsche have been legally completed," they said.

The case relates to filings between 2009 and 2016.