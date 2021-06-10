Porsche investigated by German car authority over fuel consumption data, report says

Germany's car authority KBA has started a probe against Porsche, suspecting incorrect fuel consumption data for gasoline-powered cars, news portal Business Insider reported on Thursday.

Porsche said it had made a voluntary notification to the authority as "a pre-cautionary measure" a year ago, regarding conformity issues with individual vehicles.

"The current procedure has already been able to find no conformity deviations in the large majority of vehicles," a Porsche spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The number of vehicles affected was "far less" than 1 percent of the Porsche fleet, the spokesperson said, adding no decision had yet been reached and that proceeding were at an early stage.

KBA was not immediately available for comment.