Polestar recalls all new Polestar 2 electric sedans, paper says

Reuters

The 402-hp Polestar 2 fastback is the brand's first full-electric model.

STOCKHOLM -- Polestar, owned by Volvo Cars and its parent China's Geely, is recalling all new Polestar 2 full-electric cars due to a software glitch, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri said.

The recall of close to 2,200 vehicles delivered so far will be made after several cars lost power and stopped running even while driving, the paper said.

"There have been no accidents or personal injury," a Polestar spokesman told the paper. "Brakes, steering and other systems are working as they should."

The paper said all customers had been informed on Friday to fix the software issue as soon as possible at a service station.

The Sweden-based automaker started producing the Tesla Model 3 rival this year in China and sells them in China, Europe and the U.S.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said in August that the company was targeting annual sales of more than 50,000 within two to three years.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
U.S. traffic deaths fell after coronavirus lockdowns, but fatality rate spiked
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
U.S. traffic deaths fell after coronavirus lockdowns, but fatality rate spiked
U.S. traffic deaths fell after coronavirus lockdowns, but fatality rate spiked
Tesla Autopilot gets low score for driver focus in European safety rating
Tesla Autopilot gets low score for driver focus in European safety rating
EU regulators to decide on Fiat Chrysler-PSA merger by Feb. 2
EU regulators to decide on Fiat Chrysler-PSA merger by Feb. 2
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-28-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters