Polestar 2 electric sedans recalled to fix software glitch

Polestar is recalling the Polestar 2, its first mass market full-electric car, to repair a software glitch.

The call back of 2,189 vehicles delivered to customers in Europe and China is being made after three of the cars lost power to the wheels while driving, causing them to come to a stop.

"We take this problem very seriously, which is why we took action so quickly," a spokesman for the Volvo Cars subsidiary told Automotive News Europe on Saturday.

The problem does not affect any cars in Switzerland, the United States and Canada because there have been no customer deliveries to those markets so far, the spokesman added.

He said that there have been no accidents or injuries caused by the problem, which is a fault in the company's software in the battery-energy control module.