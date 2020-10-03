Polestar 2 electric sedans recalled to fix software glitch

The 402-hp Polestar 2 fastback is the brand's first full-electric model.

Polestar is recalling the Polestar 2, its first mass market full-electric car, to repair a software glitch.

The call back of 2,189 vehicles delivered to customers in Europe and China is being made after three of the cars lost power to the wheels while driving, causing them to come to a stop.

"We take this problem very seriously, which is why we took action so quickly," a spokesman for the Volvo Cars subsidiary told Automotive News Europe on Saturday.

The problem does not affect any cars in Switzerland, the United States and Canada because there have been no customer deliveries to those markets so far, the spokesman added.

He said that there have been no accidents or injuries caused by the problem, which is a fault in the company's software in the battery-energy control module.

Recall breakdown
Markets where the Polestar 2 is being called back to fix a software glitch
Country Number of cars
1. Norway 843
2. Sweden 595
3. Netherlands 280
4. Germany 202
5. Belgium 129
6. UK 110
7. China 30

Source: Company

Polestar started informing customers on Friday that they need to go their nearest service points to get the problem fixed.

If a customer experiences the problem the short-term solution is to exit the car, lock it and wait 10 minutes, then re-enter and re-start the car, the spokesman said. That, however, doesn't repair the problem, he added.

In theory, such a problem could be fixed with an over-the-air update, however, Polestar will not offer this service until early 2021, the spokesman said.

The Sweden-based automaker started producing the China-made Tesla Model 3 rival this year with the aim of selling more than 50,000 annually within two to three years.

Swedish business daily newspaper Dagens Industri was first to report the problem.

