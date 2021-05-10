NTSB: Tesla owner in driver seat shortly before Texas crash

Footage from a home security camera shows the owner of a Tesla Model S entered the driver's seat of his vehicle shortly before a fatal crash that occurred last month in Spring, Texas.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report Monday on the deadly incident.

Crash investigators said the 59-year-old car owner entered the driver's seat and his 69-year-old passenger entered the front passenger seat at the owner's house. The car then left the driveway and crashed 550 feet down the street, according to the preliminary report. It did not indicate how fast the car was going but said the speed limit along Hammock Dunes Place was 30 mph.

The report does not address where the occupants were found in the cabin following the crash.