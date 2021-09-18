NTSB to probe fatal Tesla crash in Florida

WASHINGTON -- The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday it will send a team to investigate a Tesla vehicle crash this week that killed two people in Coral Gables, Fla.
Coral Gables police have said it is unclear whether the Tesla Model 3 involved in the crash in a residential area on Monday evening was using the electric vehicle company's driver-assistance system, called Autopilot. The two people killed were badly burned and have not yet been positively identified.
The NTSB, which makes safety recommendations but does not regulate automakers, said its investigation will focus on the operation of the vehicle and the post-crash fire that consumed it after it struck a tree. The agency said three NTSB investigators will arrive in the area on Monday.