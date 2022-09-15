Nissan North America recalls 203,000 trucks for transmission problems

Nissan North America is recalling 203,223 trucks after the discovery of a pair of potentially faulty parts in the transmission that could lead to vehicles slipping out of "park."

NHTSA said the recalls affect the following models:

2020-23 Nissan Titan full-size pickups produced Dec. 13, 2019, to Aug. 25, 2022.

2020-21 Nissan Frontier midsize pickups produced June 10, 2020, to June 25, 2021.

2022-23 Frontiers produced July 13, 2021, to Aug. 25, 2022.

*The resistance between the parking rod and wedge inside the transmission could allow for the shifter to move, in turn allowing the vehicle to slip out of "park" and potentially roll away.

A remedy plan has not been released, with Nissan saying one is under development.

Nissan also is recalling vehicles in Canada and Mexico in relation to the defect.

No accidents have been reported to Nissan, a spokesperson told Automotive News. There have been four allegations of minor injuries, the company said.

Owners will be notified Nov. 1. Dealer notification timing is still being determined, the NHTSA report said.