Nissan recalls nearly 127,000 Altima, Titan vehicles for tire failure risk

Nissan North America Inc. is recalling 126,809 vehicles because of a potential for tire failure.

The recall includes certain 2019-20 Altima and 2018-21 Titan models equipped with Continental tires. One or more tires on the vehicles in question may have been cured too long during production.

Sidewalls in the overcured tires could break, leading to rapid air loss. Belt edge separation may also occur, which could lead to tread and belt loss. Either condition can cause a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash, according to the recall notice.

About 1 percent of recalled vehicles are believed to have the defect, the company said in a document filed with NHTSA.

A Nissan spokeswoman said the automaker is not aware of any injuries, crashes or fatalities associated with the recalled vehicles.

Nissan says it will notify all owners of potentially affected vehicles on April 28. Dealers were set to be notified on March 12.

According to a remedy description filed with NHTSA, dealers will inspect the sidewalls of vehicle tires for the specific Department of Transportation and mold numbers of the tires involved in the recall. All matching tires are to be replaced. Continental will collect the discarded tires for quality inspection and investigation, then dispose of them.



Audrey LaForest contributed to this report.