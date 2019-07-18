Nissan recalls more than 91,000 Titan pickups over electrical short

Nissan Motor Co. recalled more than 91,000 Titan full-size pickups over an electrical short that can cause an engine stall.

The recall notice , which covers some 2017-19 Titans, said the alternator harness could have been damaged during the engine installation process. A damaged harness contacting the metal frame can result in an electrical short.

"This condition may prevent the battery from charging and, over time, the battery could lose voltage causing the vehicle's electrical components to flicker and turn off," a statement from Nissan said. "The vehicle will operate at reduced power and if the condition worsens, an engine stall may occur while driving. In a worst-case scenario, the short may result in a localized thermal incident."

Nissan said in an emailed statement to Automotive News that recalled vehicles would be inspected and, if necessary, damaged alternator harnesses would be replaced.

No injuries or accidents resulting from the issue have been reported.