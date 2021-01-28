Nissan recalls more than 350,000 Pathfinders over brake-light switch defect

Nissan North America is recalling more than 350,000 Pathfinder midsize crossovers globally over a defect with the brake-light switch that could cause brake lights to remain illuminated even when the brakes are not applied.

The latest recall, which affects certain 2013-15 Pathfinders, provides a new remedy to previously recalled Pathfinders from the 2013-14 model years.

The Japanese automaker said it had received one report of a post-remedy accident but was not aware of any accidents in vehicles outside the earlier recall. Nissan said it also was not aware of any injuries.

In total, Nissan said it was recalling 354,505 Pathfinders in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and other countries. In the U.S., the recall involves 267,276 vehicles, according to a document filed with U.S. auto safety regulators.

"On some of the affected vehicles, over time, the stop lamp relay may stick in the 'on' position due to a chattering condition present during certain driving conditions," Nissan said in a statement. "If the relay sticks in the 'on' position, the stop lamps may remain illuminated when the brakes are not being applied and/or the customer may experience limited engine power."

The driver also may be able to shift the vehicle out of "park" or start the engine without depressing the brake pedal — potentially increasing the risk of a crash or rollaway, Nissan said.

To fix the problem, dealers will the inspect the stop lamp switch on early 2013 vehicles and reinstall or replace, if necessary. On late 2013 through 2015 vehicles, dealers will swap the stop lamp switch with an automatic speed control device switch on the brake pedal and replace the stop lamp relay with a new one, if necessary.

Owners of all potentially affected vehicles will be notified beginning March 1.