Nissan recalls more than 1.8 million vehicles over hood latch

Nissan Motor Co. is recalling more than 1.8 million sedans because the secondary hood latch may get stuck in the open position. A majority of the recalled vehicles in North America are in the U.S. and Canada.

The recall covers Nissan Altima sedans from the 2013-18 model years.

Corrosion on the secondary latch may not hold the hood closed while the vehicle is in motion, according to a statement from Nissan.

In 2016, Nissan recalled Altimas from the 2013-15 model years because of the same issue. The remedy in 2016 was to replace the hood latch, according to a NHTSA document. Vehicles that had the hood latch replaced in the 2016 recall have not reported crashes or injuries.

"Nissan has received 16 claim reports involving a minor crash and/or minor injury for vehicles that did not receive the repair," a Nissan spokeswoman told Automotive News in an email.

The Associated Press reported on the expanded recall earlier Thursday.

Nissan said in its statement that it's working on a remedy and will begin notifying owners this month.

The spokeswoman said she was not able to provide supplier information on the part.