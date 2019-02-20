Nissan recalls 86,265 Muranos in U.S. for braking issue

Nissan Motor Co. is recalling 86,265 Murano midsize crossovers in the U.S. from the 2009 model year to fix a faulty part in the antilock brake system. Another 5,924 units are being recalled in Canada, the automaker said.

The valves in the ABS hydraulic control units may react with brake fluids containing specific corrosion preventive additives. The reaction may cause the valves to fail to close properly. If the valves do not close properly, additional brake pedal travel may be required to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

The share of vehicles estimated to contain the defect is about 0.4 percent. Nissan's previous service campaign was reclassified to being a recall, the company said.

According to documents filed last year on the website of NHTSA, the nation's top auto safety regulator, 14 crash allegations related to the issue were being evaluated by the agency along with "three non-life threatening injuries." NHTSA said it recognized 484 complaints stemming from the alleged defect.

"Nissan is committed to the safety and security of our customers and their passengers," the automaker said in a statement.

Nissan said it has notified owners, and dealers will flush the brake system. The hydraulic control units will then be tested to determine whether valves close properly. If necessary, the hydraulic control units will be replaced, free of charge, according to the NHTSA filing.

U.S. sales of the Murano rose 8.9 percent last year from 2017 to 83,547. But in January, deliveries fell 40 percent from a year earlier to 4,080.