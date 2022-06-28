Nissan recalls 360,379 Pathfinders over hood latch concerns

Nissan Motor Co. is recalling 360,379 vehicles globally after the discovery of a defect that could cause the hood to open without warning and increase the risk of crash.

The recall affects 2013-16 Nissan Pathfinder midsize crossovers. A buildup of debris in a bell crank lever pivot joint could cause the secondary hood latch to remain in open position.

The recall includes 322,671 vehicles in the U.S., 37,115 in Canada and 593 in Korea, Nissan said.

The secondary latch acts as a backup to keep the vehicle hood closed if the primary latch is accidentally released or not closed properly. If the defect occurs, it could cause the hood to open while in motion and block the driver's view.

Owners who do not perform "proper inspection and maintenance" of the bell crank assembly are at risk of the defect, Nissan said in a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report filed June 13. Buildup of debris could also damage the assembly's anti-corrosion coating.

Nissan said Tuesday it was not aware of any accidents related to the defect, but there is one allegation of injury.

Regulators in Canada have been notified, and regulators in South Korea will be notified soon.

The company has not released a remedy plan but said one is "under development." Three components are listed as part of the defect.

Nissan notified U.S. dealers on June 24, and will begin notifying owners on June 30. Owner notification will include instructions on how to inspect the bell crank assembly.