Nissan recalls 345,700 vehicles for second round of Takata airbag replacements

Nissan Motor Co. is recalling 345,700 vehicles worldwide over previously replaced Takata airbag inflators that may rupture and cause metal fragments to be projected into the vehicle interior.

Affected models include some 2001-2003 Maxima, 2002-2006 Sentra, 2002-2004 Pathfinder, 2007-2011 Versa Sedan and Versa Hatchback, 2001-2004 Infiniti I30 and I35, 2002-2003 Infiniti QX4, 2003-2008 Infiniti FX35 and FX45 and 2006-2010 M35 vehicles.

The number of affected units in the U.S. is 307,962, according to NHTSA documents submitted by Nissan on Jan. 2.

Several other automakers recently have undertaken a similar second round of recalls for Takata airbags.

"Nissan Group is committed to the safety and security of our customers and their passengers. Nissan Group is implementing the next phase of the Takata inflator recalls in accordance with the predetermined coordinated remedy schedule set by NHTSA," a spokeswoman for Nissan told Automotive News in an emailed statement.

"The affected vehicles were previously repaired with a Takata non-desiccated inflator and are now due to receive a final countermeasure part."

NHTSA documents state that the affected airbag inflators are non-desiccated, and the inflater propellant, ammonium nitrate, can degrade due to "prolonged exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures and high temperature cycling."

Nissan will begin notifying customers in February and replace the airbag inflators with new, desiccated inflators, "manufactured by a different supplier," at no cost to owners, NHTSA documents said.

The recall is part of Takata's announcement Jan. 8 to recall another 10 million airbag inflators supplied to 14 automakers including Honda Motor Co., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, BMW AG, Subaru Corp., Ferrari and Mazda. FCA said it already conducted its portion of this recall.