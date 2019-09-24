Nissan recalls 1.2 million vehicles over noncompliant rear camera display systems

Nissan is recalling 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S., Canada, South Korea and Israel over noncompliant rear visibility camera display systems.

The recall, submitted Sept. 12, affects certain 2018 and 2019 Nissan Altima, Frontier, Kicks, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, NV, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan and Versa vehicles. Infiniti Q50, Q60, QX30 and QX80 vehicles also are affected by the recall.

Drivers could adjust rearview camera display settings "to the degree that the image is no longer visible," and the system display would not return to the required default image when the vehicle is shifted into reverse, NHTSA documents said.

"Nissan Group has notified NHTSA and Transport Canada that it is recalling certain MY 2018-2019 Nissan and Infiniti vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, in addition to South Korea and Israel, to remedy a technical non-compliance by updating the rear visibility system," a spokesperson for Nissan told Automotive News in an emailed statement. "Nissan Group will update the rear-visibility system software to remedy this condition."

Nissan will begin notifying customers Oct. 21.