NHTSA wants more info from Honda in probe of 1.7M vehicles for alleged unintended braking

WASHINGTON — The nation's top auto safety regulator is seeking more information from American Honda Motor Co. to aid an investigation into more than 1.7 million vehicles for alleged unintended activation of the automatic emergency braking system.
In a letter sent June 14 to Jeff Chang, Honda's division head for product safety, NHTSA is requesting more information concerning the automaker's "collision mitigation braking system," its components and operation.
NHTSA launched the formal safety probe in February after receiving 278 reports alleging inadvertent activation of the braking system in 2018-19 Honda Accord midsize cars and 2017-19 Honda CR-V compact crossovers with no imminent collision hazard present.
The agency is now seeking further details related to the AEB system, including all associated sensors, control modules, hardware, software, data and wiring, and has expanded the scope to include information for all 2017-18 Acura RDX, 2017-19 Honda Civic, 2017-19 Honda Pilot and 2019 Honda Passport vehicles in the U.S.