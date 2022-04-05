NHTSA wants to ensure automakers recalled all defective LG batteries

WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday said it is opening a review to ensure all defective batteries produced by LG Energy Solution have been recalled by automakers.

The auto safety agency noted Mercedes-Benz, Chrysler-parent Stellantis, General Motors and Hyundai Motor Co. have issued recalls since 2020 due to internal failures in high-voltage vehicle batteries that pose fire risks.

NHTSA said the equipment query covers 138,324 vehicles and will communicate with LG "and other companies that might have purchased the same or similar equipment from LG, notify them of this defect in any vehicles they manufactured, and to ensure thorough safety recalls are conducted where appropriate."

An LG Energy Solution spokesperson in a statement said the company understands the request by NHTSA is a follow-up procedure, adding, "LG Energy Solution will fully cooperate with the inquiry."