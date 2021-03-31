NHTSA urges some GM van owners to park outside due to fire risk

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said owners of about 10,000 new General Motors vans should park outside because of fire risks pending recall repairs.

The Detroit automaker on Wednesday recalled 10,154 2021 model year Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vehicles with 6.6-liter gasoline engines after reports of four engine fires tied to a short circuit issue. GM said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries associated with the issue.

The top U.S. auto safety regulator said owners should park the vans away "from homes, structures, and other flammable materials such as vegetation."