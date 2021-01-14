NHTSA seeks input on updates to new-vehicle evaluation program

NHTSA is seeking public comment on proposed updates to its new-vehicle evaluation program that could include more testing for several driver-assist technologies.

NHTSA's planned updates to the program involve the testing of four advanced driver-assistance systems: lane-keeping support, pedestrian automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning and blind-spot intervention, the agency said Thursday.

U.S. safety regulators also are seeking comment on how to develop a rating system for driver-assist technologies that are included in its crash-avoidance program.

The New Car Assessment Program provides comparative information on the safety and performance of new vehicles to help consumers with vehicle purchasing decisions. The program also tests vehicle performance in various crash scenarios and uses a five-star rating scale.

In October 2019, NHTSA said it was "planning to propose significant updates and upgrades" to the program.

"These upgrades will make NCAP more dynamic," NHTSA Deputy Administrator James Owens said in a statement. "American car buyers want safety, and NHTSA wants to empower them with comparative safety information about vehicles in the market. This information creates powerful market-based incentives for automakers to invest in advanced safety technologies that will save lives and prevent injuries."

The agency on Thursday also issued a final rule that amends several crashworthiness regulations to clarify safety standards for automated vehicles without manual driver controls. The rule also exempts AVs that are designed never to carry human occupants or drivers from those crashworthiness standards.