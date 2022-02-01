NHTSA says traffic deaths rose 12% in first nine months of 2021 to 31,720

The numbers suggest the U.S. surpassed 40,000 traffic deaths in 2021 for the first time since 2007. Road deaths through September slightly outpaced the 11.7 percent increase in vehicle miles traveled.

Last Thursday, the U.S. Transportation Department released a strategy designed to cut the soaring number of traffic deaths on American roads that it calls a "crisis."

NHTSA said 38 states were projected to have increases in traffic deaths in the first nine months, while two states were unchanged and 10 states and Washington, D.C., were projected to have decreases.

Idaho led all states with a 36.4 percent increase, followed by Nevada at 30 percent, Oregon at 29.3 percent, Minnesota 25.5 percent, North Dakota 23.6 percent and Texas 22.3 percent..

In an interview, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he wants to see a "mentality shift" away from traffic deaths as acceptable.

"The country has just become used to it. We've just come to assume or expect that it's inevitable," Buttigieg told Reuters. "We would never tolerate 40,000 deaths in aircraft in the United States or from food poisoning at restaurants or in subways."

Last week, Buttigieg outlined the department's new "National Roadway Safety Strategy." He wants to encourage designing safer roads and safer vehicles and is embracing "Vision Zero" -- the idea that the United States could eventually eliminate all traffic deaths.

Traffic deaths surged after coronavirus lockdowns ended in 2020 as more drivers engaged in unsafe behavior like speeding and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

NHTSA plans to write rules to require automatic emergency braking technologies on new passenger vehicles and heavy trucks, and is scheduled to write other new regulations but that often takes years.

One factor for the big jump in 2020 was that drivers who remained on the roads engaged in riskier behavior, NHTSA said.

As U.S. roads became less crowded, some motorists perceived police were less likely to issue tickets because of COVID-19, experts say.

NHTSA released behavioral research findings from March 2020 through June indicating incidents of speeding and traveling without a seatbelt were higher than before the pandemic.