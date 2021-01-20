NHTSA received complaints concerning Ford tailgate recall

A Ford Motor Co. safety recall is being investigated after NHTSA received 11 complaints that the 2019 power tailgate remedy did not work.

The recall affected 300,000 2017-20 Super Duty pickups: the F-250, F-350 and F-450.

The defect was caused by water entering the electrical wiring system causing a short circuit resulting in the unintended switch activation and release of the tailgate latches.

The remedy was the addition of jumper pigtails to the tailgate release control circuits and the installation of a new tailgate handle release switch, according to a NHTSA document.

The Associated Press reported that complaints received by NHTSA reveal the trucks are still experiencing the issue.

The NHTSA investigation could lead to another Ford recall to correct the defect.

Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems of Farmington Hills, Mich., was the supplier of the tailgate.

A Ford spokeswoman had no immediate comment on the matter when contacted by Automotive News.