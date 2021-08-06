NHTSA opens query into Ford's handling of 2020 recall

NHTSA has opened an investigation into how Ford Motor Co. proceeded with issuing a September 2020 recall of several of its newer-model vehicles.

Ford ended up recalling more than 700,000 vehicles, including 620,246 in the U.S., from the 2020 model year for poor electrical connections that could have caused vehicles' rearview cameras to intermittently show blank or distorted images.

NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation now wants to examine "both the timeliness and scope of Ford's rearview camera recall," according to a document outlining the investigation. The agency indicated it will also look into Ford's compliance with reporting requirements.

The faulty images could have reduced drivers' visibility and led to crashes. Magna Electronics supplied the cameras.

The extensive recall included certain Ford Edge, Escape, Expedition, Explorer, F-150, F-250 SD, F-350 SD, F-450 SD, F-550 SD, Mustang, Ranger and Transit vehicles. The 2020 Lincoln Corsair and Nautilus were also part of the recall.

A spokeswoman for Ford told Automotive News the automaker will cooperate with the investigation.