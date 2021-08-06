NHTSA opens query into Ford's handling of 2020 recall

The automaker's recall last September of more than 700,000 vehicles from the 2020 model year faces scrutiny

About 89,450 2020 Ford Escape compact crossovers in the U.S. were affected by the recall.

NHTSA has opened an investigation into how Ford Motor Co. proceeded with issuing a September 2020 recall of several of its newer-model vehicles.

Ford ended up recalling more than 700,000 vehicles, including 620,246 in the U.S., from the 2020 model year for poor electrical connections that could have caused vehicles' rearview cameras to intermittently show blank or distorted images.

NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation now wants to examine "both the timeliness and scope of Ford's rearview camera recall," according to a document outlining the investigation. The agency indicated it will also look into Ford's compliance with reporting requirements.

The faulty images could have reduced drivers' visibility and led to crashes. Magna Electronics supplied the cameras.

The extensive recall included certain Ford Edge, Escape, Expedition, Explorer, F-150, F-250 SD, F-350 SD, F-450 SD, F-550 SD, Mustang, Ranger and Transit vehicles. The 2020 Lincoln Corsair and Nautilus were also part of the recall.

A spokeswoman for Ford told Automotive News the automaker will cooperate with the investigation.

Timeline

Ford recalled the vehicles in September but had identified and monitored warranty claims about intermittent or inoperative rearview cameras between February and April 2020, according to NHTSA's notes.

Ford documented the issue after it was brought to the automaker's attention at a review group held May 12 that year.

Later, in July, NHTSA's Vehicle Research and Testing Center got wind of a handful of Ford Escape models that had the malfunctioning cameras. It informed the Office of Defects Investigation, which then passed the news to the automaker.

Ford met with NHTSA on July 15, 2020, to discuss the rearview camera issue and again on Aug. 24 to discuss the automaker's recall plans, according to the agency. At the August meeting, Ford presented data that showed high failure rates for certain models, NHTSA said.

