Tesla in-vehicle gaming feature under investigation by NHTSA

Probe covers about 580,000 Tesla vehicles

DAVID SHEPARDSON
Reuters

WASHINGTON -- U.S auto safety regulators said Wednesday they have opened a formal safety investigation into 580,000 Tesla Inc. vehicles sold since 2017 over the automaker's decision to allow games to be played on the front center touchscreen.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said its preliminary evaluation covers various 2017-2022 model year Tesla Model 3, S, X, and Y vehicles. This functionality, referred to as “Passenger Play,” "may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash," the agency said.

NHTSA said it has "confirmed that this capability has been available since December 2020 in Tesla 'Passenger Play'-equipped vehicles." Before then, the game feature "was enabled only when the vehicle was in Park."

The New York Times reported the safety issues surrounding the gaming feature earlier this month.

Distracted driving deaths

Tesla did not immediately comment. NHTSA said it "will evaluate aspects of the feature, including the frequency and use scenarios of Tesla 'Passenger Play'."

The agency noted earlier in December that distracted driving accounts for a significant number of U.S. road deaths -- 3,142 in 2019 alone. Safety advocates have said official figures underestimate the problem because not all distracted drivers admit the issue after crashes.

The Times said the Tesla update added three games -- solitaire, a jet fighter and conquest strategy scenario -- and added vehicles have warnings reading: "Playing while the car is in motion is only for passengers."

The Times reported that a button asks for confirmation that the player is a passenger, though a driver could play simply by pressing the button.

In 2013, NHTSA issued guidelines to encourage automakers "to factor safety and driver distraction prevention into their designs and adoption of infotainment devices in vehicles."

The guidelines "recommend that in-vehicle devices be designed so that they cannot be used by the driver to perform inherently distracting secondary tasks while driving," the agency said.

The agency in August opened a safety investigation into 765,000 Tesla vehicles over its driver-assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving the system and parked emergency vehicles.

A preliminary evaluation is a first step before NHTSA decides whether to upgrade a probe to an engineering analysis, which must happen before the agency can demand a recall.

NHTSA said it received a complaint in November about the game feature from a Tesla Model 3 driver in Oregon, who said: "Creating a dangerous distraction for the driver is recklessly negligent."

On Nov. 29, Daimler's Mercedes-Benz recalled 227 U.S. vehicles -- 2021 model year S580, 2022 EQS450, EQS580, and S500 -- because the vehicle infotainment systems "might allow activation of the television and internet display while driving, causing a distraction for the driver."

Related Article
Tesla pressed by NHTSA on video game feature
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
U.S. reverses Trump effort to quash California vehicle emissions rules
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Pete Buttigieg
U.S. reverses Trump effort to quash California vehicle emissions rules
EPA chief Michael Regan Dec. 20, 2021, Washington DC
EPA finalizes tougher new vehicle emissions requirements
Steve Cliff NHTSA
NHTSA nominee Cliff says he will address jump in U.S. traffic deaths
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 12-20-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive