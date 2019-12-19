NHTSA opens probe into an additional 1.4 million Takata airbags

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government has opened an investigation into a report that another 1.4 million vehicles need repairs over a newly discovered defect in airbags made by bankrupt supplier Takata.
NHTSA said in documents posted Thursday that it’s asking for information from five car manufacturers that installed the suspect airbags, which were linked to the death of a BMW driver and two other injuries in overseas markets.
Takata, the parts supplier behind the largest auto recall ever, notified the NHTSA of the issue earlier this month. The automakers are BMW, Volkswagen's Audi, Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.