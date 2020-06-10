NHTSA modernizes early-warning reporting tool for manufacturers

NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation has launched a new early-warning reporting Web portal for manufacturers to submit data required by law for possible safety-related defects, product noncompliance, recalls and safety campaigns conducted outside of the United States.

The early-warning reporting rule requires automakers and parts suppliers to submit certain information to the agency that could help with identifying safety-related defects. Reporting requirements vary depending on the product and manufacturer's annual production volume.

The online portal is designed to simplify and improve the process of submitting early warning reporting information to the agency as required by the Transportation Recall Enhancement, Accountability and Documentation Act. It is also part of NHTSA's efforts to streamline and modernize IT systems that support the Office of Enforcement, the agency said Wednesday.

The portal allows manufacturers to upload files directly to NHTSA's trends analysis division, view previous submissions and the status of submissions, and respond directly to inquiries.

The agency said manufacturers will be required to upload all submissions and inquiry responses via the portal. Existing primary and secondary early-warning reporting accounts also have been moved to the new portal.