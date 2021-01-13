NHTSA asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

DAVID SHEPARDSON
Reuters

WASHINGTON -- NHTSA on Wednesday asked Tesla Inc. to recall 158,000 Model S and Model X vehicles over media control unit failures that could pose safety risks by leading to touchscreen displays not working.

The auto safety agency made the unusual request in a formal letter to Tesla Wednesday after upgrading a safety probe in November.

NHTSA said the issue could result in the loss of rear-camera image display when in reverse and reduced rear visibility when backing up as well as the Autopilot driver assistance system.

 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
U.S. traffic deaths skyrocket after coronavirus lockdowns expire
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
U.S. traffic deaths skyrocket after coronavirus lockdowns expire
U.S. traffic deaths skyrocket after coronavirus lockdowns expire
NTSB urges automakers to update EV fire response guides
NTSB urges automakers to update EV fire response guides
Trump delays increase in fuel economy penalties at auto industry request
Trump delays increase in fuel economy penalties at auto industry request
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-11-2021
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-14-20
Read the issue
See our archive