NHTSA asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

WASHINGTON -- NHTSA on Wednesday asked Tesla Inc. to recall 158,000 Model S and Model X vehicles over media control unit failures that could pose safety risks by leading to touchscreen displays not working.

The auto safety agency made the unusual request in a formal letter to Tesla Wednesday after upgrading a safety probe in November.

NHTSA said the issue could result in the loss of rear-camera image display when in reverse and reduced rear visibility when backing up as well as the Autopilot driver assistance system.