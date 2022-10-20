NHTSA reports 10 fatal crashes involving assisted-driving tech in June-September

Federal government data show 10 fatal crashes, each involving Tesla Inc. vehicles, were reported between June and September involving models equipped with advanced driver-assist systems.
NHTSA has reported 16 fatal crashes involving vehicles with Level 2 ADAS systems since the agency in June 2021 ordered vehicle, equipment and software manufacturers to report them. The agency and safety experts have said the data are preliminary and lack context but are still useful for transparency.
Vehicles with Level 2 systems are widely available and feature common driver assistance such as lane-centering, while fully automated Level 3-5 systems are unavailable to consumers but are being tested and deployed on a limited scale on public roads.
No fatal crashes involving fully automated vehicles have been reported since NHTSA began collecting the data.
NHTSA issued the general order to identify flaws and driver misuse and to understand how crashes occur.
ADAS and fully automated vehicle systems engaged at least 30 seconds before a crash trigger the reporting requirement.
NHTSA has reported 565 crashes involving Level 2 ADAS- equipped vehicles since July 2021.