Navistar to pay $52 million to resolve U.S. emissions probe

WASHINGTON -- Engine manufacturer Navistar International Corp. will pay a $52 million civil penalty and has agreed to prevent at least 10,000 tons of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) emissions in a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over Clean Air Act violations.
The Justice Department said on Monday that Illinois-based Navistar, which was acquired by Volkswagen's Traton truck unit for $3.7 billion in July, illegally introduced into commerce heavy-duty diesel engines not authorized by EPA emissions rules.
In 2015, the U.S. filed suit against Navistar over the engines. Navistar must purchase and destroy enough older diesel engines to prevent 10,000 tons of future NOx emissions, the Justice Department said, and forfeit its current NOx credits.