Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the company was working on improving the much-awaited update to its self-driving software "as fast as possible."

The executive tweeted that the Full Self-Driving Beta version 9.2 is "actually not great imo (in my opinion), but Autopilot/AI team is rallying to improve as fast as possible."

"We are trying to have a single stack for both highway & city streets, but it requires massive NN (neural network) retraining."